REEDS SPRING–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Nathan Mitchell.

Mitchell is a junior on the Reeds Spring High School boys basketball team.

Last week, Mitchell helped anchor the Wolves five point victory over the Cassville Wildcats.

It was the third consecutive time Reeds Spring defeated Cassville since 2022.

As the 5’10 guard scored 5 of the Wolves 18 first quarter points, leading them to a 66-61 win.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Reeds Spring junior boys basketball player, Nathan Mitchell.