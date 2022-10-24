This week’s athlete of the week (10/24) is Marlee Edgeman from Marshfield High School.

Edgeman is a junior on the Blue Jays girls’ golf team.

This time last year she won the school’s first individual state championship in golf.

Well, now she won the second.

Through brutal conditions at Silo Ridge for the class 2 state golf championship, Edgeman fired a 72-72 even par.

That was good enough to win the individual golf title by two strokes.

Joining a short-list of back-to-back champions in MSHSAA history.

