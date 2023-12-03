MARIONVILLE–This week’s Athlete of the Week is the Marionville football team.

Ranked as the number one overall squad in Class 1, the Comets lived up to the hype by completing a perfect season. Boasting a sparkling record of 14-0.

Thanks to an offense that scored 40 points per game and a defense that allowed less than a touchdown per contest.

The Comets shutout North Platt in the Class 1 State Championship, 29-0 to cap off their dream season. It was the second state title for Marionville’s football team, and the first, since head coach, Payden Grubbs played for the Comets back in 2003.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, the Marionville football team. Class 1 State Champs.