NIXA–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Malachi Rider.

Rider is a senior running back on the Nixa High School football team.

Last Thursday, Rider went off in the Eagles 47-14 victory against Williard.

The senior tailback found the endzone not once, twice, or even three times, but made four trips to the promised land.

This season, Rider is the second leading rusher for the Eagles with just over 650 yards. However, he leads Nixa with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Malachi Rider.