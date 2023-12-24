SPRINGFIELD–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Lila Greisemer.

Greisemer is a junior on the Springfield Catholic Girls Varsity Basketball team.

Last week, Greisemer played a critical role in the Lady Irish’s runaway victory against the Lady Bulldogs of Springfield Central.

Greisemer scored in a number of ways for Catholic. She grabbed key rebounds for second chance points, finished off transition buckets, and even knocked down a couple jumpers.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures of video to Dlucy@kolr10. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Lila Greisemer.