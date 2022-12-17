This week’s athlete of the week (12/19) is Laney Humble from Strafford High School.

Humble is a senior guard on the Lady Indians basketball team.

And she has helped Strafford get off to a 7-and-1 start this season.

Humble scored 19 points against Flippin Arkansas on November 22nd.

In that victory, Humble passed the 15-hundred career points total.

Strafford is the fifth seed in this year’s Pink and White Lady Classic.

Humble has signed to play her college ball at Baptist Bible College.

Once more, congrats to this week's athlete of the week, Laney Humble from Strafford high school.