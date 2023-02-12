This week’s Athlete of the Week is Kaylea Dixon.
Dixon is a senior on the West Plains girls basketball team.
Her stellar guard play is a big reason why the Zizzers are 16-7 this season. Giving them the third best record in a loaded Class 5 District 6.
Dixon was also a part of West Plains back-to-back state title game appearances. Last year, as a junior, she helped the Zizzors win it all. Defeating Whitfield by 13 points to claim the championship crown.
Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Kaylea Dixon.