Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs

This week’s athlete of the week (12/20) is Kael Combs from Nixa High School.

Combs is a junior on the Nixa boys’ basketball team.

His play is a big reason why the Eagles have jumped out to a 4-0 start.

Combs has scored at least 18 points in three of the first four games, which includes 23 against Bentonville West and 24 against Parkview.

20 of the 24 points came in the second half. Just when the Eagles needed it most.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

