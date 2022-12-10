This week’s athlete of the week (12/12) is Kael Combs from Nixa High School.

Combs is a senior guard on the Eagles basketball team.

And he has helped 6-and-0 Nixa start the season by winning both the Willard Classic and the Liberty North Tournament.

Combs scored 28 points against Bolivar to win the Willard Classic.

Then the senior averaged 24 points in the Liberty North Tournament.

Combs scored 22 points against Washington and passed the one-thousand point total for his career.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week, Kale Combs from Nixa high school.