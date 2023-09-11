LEBANON–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Jax Glendenning.

Glendenning is a senior running back and linebacker on the Lebanon High School football team.

Last Friday, Glendenning shined bright int he Yellowjackets 34-0 shutout of rival Kickapoo. Glendenning recorded 10 tackles, including a sack, along with running for a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs.

His stellar effort propelled the Yellowjackets to win and move to 3-0 this fall.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our athlete of the week, Jax Glendenning.