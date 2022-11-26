This week’s athlete of the week (11/28) is James Dowdy from Reeds Spring High School.

Dowdy is a 5-foot-11 junior wide receiver and kick returner on the Wolves football team.

And Dowdy continued his great season in the Class 3 state semifinals this past Saturday.

Against Sullivan, Dowdy caught a 52 yard pass touchdown pass, an 81 yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 75 yards for another touchdown.

Reeds Spring beat Sullivan 49-20 to advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com.

