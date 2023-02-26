SPRINGFIELD– This week’s Athlete of the Week is Jacob Lafferty.

Lafferty is a junior on the Sparta boys basketball team.

This season, Lafferty guided the Trojans to a 23-5 record and helped the team clinch its first district title since 2006.

In the Class 3 District 11 championships game, Lafferty completely dominated. He tallied 33 points and more than 20 rebounds in Sparta’s thrilling victory against Strafford.

Once again, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Jacob Lafferty.