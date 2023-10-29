FAIR GROVE–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Hannah Maxwell.

Maxwell is a senior on the Fair Grove High School volleyball team.

This season, Maxwell’s had a big hand in leading the Eagles to a 33-1-2 record. It’s the best mark for the progrma in more than 15 years.

Maxwell’s 234 kilsl are second most on the Eagles, but she leads the team in aces with 68.

This past weekend, Maxwell and the Eagles swept El Dorado in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals to advance to Friday’s Semifinals.

Do you have an Athlete fo the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Hannah Maxwell.