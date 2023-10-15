SPRINGFIELD–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Hannah Gardner.

Gardner is a junior on the Kickapoo High School volleyball team.

This season, Gardner is a major factor in the Chiefs 17-match winning streak.

Gardner’s 214 kills rank second-best on the team and her 63 blocks are also tied for second-most.

The Chiefs haven’t lost a match since Septmeber 9th.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Hannah Gardner.