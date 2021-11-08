This week’s athlete of the week (11/8) is Hailey Schnake from Miller High School.

Schnake is a junior on the Miller volleyball team.

Helping lead the Cardinals to their first state championship in program history.

She tallied 254 kills this season to lead the team.

That includes 10 in the state semifinals and a team-leading 11 in the championship match against Gideon.

A match that the Cardinals won in straight sets, before holding up the historic state championship trophy.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week, Hailey Schnake from Miller High School.