Athlete of the Week: Graceson Cromer

This week’s athlete of the week (12/13) is Graceson Cromer from Conway High School.

Cromer is a senior guard on the Lady Bears’ basketball team.

She is averaging more than 19 points per game this season with three rebounds and a few steals as well.

In the game against Seymour, she had 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

She also scored her 1,000th career point.

She was named the player of the game for her efforts.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Graceson Cromer from Conway High School.