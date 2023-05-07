This week’s Athlete of the Week is Ethan Taylor.

Taylor is a senior on the Nixa High School baseball team.

Last week, Taylor and the Eagles shutout arch-rival Kickapoo 8-0 in a Class 6 road victory.

The 6’2, 170 pound senior combined with teammate Rylan Evans to throw 7 scoreless innings.

Taylor’s dominance on the hill has helped the eagles win 20 or more games for the 4th time in the last 5 seasons.

Once again, congrats to our athlete of the week, Ethan Taylor