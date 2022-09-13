This week’s athlete of the week (9/12) is Emberlynn Kingsley from Miller High School.

Kingsley is a senior on the Cardinals’ girls’ volleyball team.

And she has been a key piece to a great start for the defending class 1 champions

Through an undefeated 11-0 start, she leads the team with 3.8 kills per set, a .38 hitting percentage and 10 blocks.

Her 84 total kills also leads the Cardinals.

She has raised her numbers in just about every category from last season, for a team that so far has won 24 of the 25 sets played.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

