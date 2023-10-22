NIXA–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Dylan Rebura.

Rebura is a junior on the Nixa High School football team.

Last week, in the Backyard Brawl, against rival, Ozark, Rebura scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Eagles win their sixth straight meeting with the Tigers, and finish the regular season a perfect 9-0.

This fall, Rebura leads the Eagles with more than 900 rushing yards, and is second with 13 touchdowns. His hard-nosed running is a big reason why Nixa went undefeated.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Dylan Rebura.