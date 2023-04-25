This week’s Athlete of the Week is Drew Wedgeworth.

Wedgeworth is a junior on the Glendale High School baseball team.

Monday night, Wedgeworth threw a complete game shutout in a 1-0 win against Class 5 District 6 opponent, Bransen.

Wedgeworth struck out five batters and only allowed four in the Eagles narrow victory. It’s the second time this season Wedgeworth has blanked an opponent.

The right handed hurler’s won three starts this season and is a key piece of the Eagles number one ranked team in Class 5.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Drew Wedgeworth.