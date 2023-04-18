This week’s Athlete of the Week is Dekota Ames.

Ames is a senior on the Strafford High School baseball team.

Monday night, Ames helped the Indians defeat arch-rival Fair Grove, 5-4 in a wood bat contest.

On the mound, Ames used his pitching arsenal to strike out three Eagles, while only allowing five hits in five innings of work.

At the plate, Ames also scored a run on a bases clearing triple to give his team the decisive edge.

Ames was also apart of the Strafford’s 2021 district championship team.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Dekota Ames.