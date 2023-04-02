This week’s Athlete of the Week is Chloe Kondracki.

Kondracki is a sophomore on the Ozark High School girls soccer team.



Last week, Kondracki played an instrumental part in the tigers 5-0 shutout of Central.



She broke a scoreless tie just 11 minutes into action when she outran her defender to find the back of the net for the Tiger’s first goal of the match.



Then, Kondracki wasted little time scoring the second goal of the match just two minutes later.

Her contribution helped Ozark get their third win of the season and level their record at 3-3.



Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com



Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Chloe Kondracki.