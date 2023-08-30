SPRINGFIELD–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Chase Hamme.

Hamme is a senior quarterback on the Kickapoo High School football team.

Last Friday, Hamme helped lead the Chiefs to a 63-0 blowout over Hillcrest in the opening game of the high school football season.

Through the air, Hamme was 6-7 for 90 yards and two touchdowns. His longest touchdown went for 28 yards.

On the ground, Hamme ran three times for 47 yards and one score. Including, this 39-yard run.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week Chase Hamme.