SPRINGFIELD–This week’s Athlete of the Week is the Springfield Central High School boys basketball team.

Last week, the Bulldogs captured their first Blue and Gold championship in 40 years, when they defeated Glendale by 30 points in the finals of the Gold Division.

Head Coach Jordan Epps and his team won all four games by an average of 36-and-a-half points, thanks to scoring 80 in three of their first four games of the tournament.

