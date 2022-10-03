This week’s athlete of the week (10/03) is Carter Pruett from Mountain View-Liberty High School.

Pruett is a junior quarterback on the Liberty football team.

And his talent is easy to spot out there on the gridiron.

Pruett will throw for touchdowns, he’ll run for touchdowns and he’s not afraid to catch passes either.

His skillsets are one of the reasons that Liberty is averaging 44 points per game this season.

And have thier eyes set on a perfect regular season.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Carter Pruett from Mountain View-Liberty High School.