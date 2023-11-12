SPRINGFIELD–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Caleb Lepant.

Lepant is a senior on the Ozark High School boys soccer team.

Last Monday, in the Class 4 District 5 championship match between Ozark and Nixa, Lepant was a major factor in the Tigers 3-1 victory.

With his team trailing 1-0 in the early first half, Lepant scored the equalizer off a rebound from a corner kick 8 minutes into action.

Later in the period, with the Tigers ahead, 2-1, Lepant cented Oark’s claim to the district crown by finding the back of the net for his second and final goal of the match.

Do you have an Athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Caleb Lepant.