Athlete of the Week: Cade Muscia

This week’s athlete of the week (10/4) is Cade Muscia from Lebanon High School.

Muscia is a junior running back on the Lebanon football team.

In one of the biggest wins in program history, Muscia shined bright.

He carried the ball 36 times for 267 yards and four touchdowns in the win over West Plains.

The week before, Muscia tallied 209 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-28 win over Glendale.

Proving he has a nose for the endzone.

