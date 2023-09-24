MARIONVILLE–This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bryer Guerin.

Guerin is the sophomore starting quarterback for Marionville High School.

This season, in his first year as the Comet’s signal caller, Guerin’s propelled his team to a 5-0 start, and the number 1 ranking in Class 1 with his arm and his legs.

Last week, in Marionville’s homecoming game against Diamond, Guerin was the catalyst behind his offense scoring five touchdowns. Including, a rushing td of his own late in the first half.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com. Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Bryer Guerin.