This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bryden Baxter.

Baxter is a sophomore on the Fair Grove boys basketball team.

His gritty guard play has helped the Eagles earn a record of 18-8 this season. It’s the third best mark for a team in the challenging District 11 of Class 3.

The Eagles have won three or more games three times this winter. Including, a five-game winning streak. Baxter was also a member of the District Championship team last season that helped the Eagles get to the state tournament.

Once more, congrats to this week’s Athlete of the Week, Bryden Baxter.