This week’s Athlete of the Week is Brody McNeil.

McNeil is a senior on the Logan-Rogersville baseball team.

Last Tuesday, McNeil played a critical part in the Wildcats decisive 9-4 victory against Springfield Catholic.

McNeil helped his top-rated team in Class 4 defeat the 3rd-ranked Irish by

belting a 3-run home run in the 4th inning and striking out 13 batters in 6 plus innings of work on the hill.

His perfect 6-0 record, 1.05 era, and 72 strikeouts pace the Rogersville rotation this season.

Do you have an Athlete of the Week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Brody McNeil.