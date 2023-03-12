This week’s Athlete of the Week is Brayden Shorter.

Shorter is a senior on the Kickapoo boys basketball team.

At 6’5, Shorter can score from anywhere on the floor. His ability to knock down three-pointers, as well as, finish at the rim is a big reason why the Chiefs went 22-8 this season.

In the Class6 District 5 Championship game, Shorter poured in a game-high 28 points. While leading Kickapoo to an upset victory over Nixa to spoil the Eagles perfect season, and help the Chiefs claim their fourth district title in five seasons.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete, as well as, pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Braydon Shorter.