This week’s athlete of the week (10/31) is Brady Goodson from Logan-Rogersville High School.

Goodson is a junior goalkeeper on the Wildcats boys’ golf team.

And he is denying scoring opportunities with the best of them.

Going into district play, Goodson has recorded 14 clean sheets for the Wildcats, which broke the school record.

A record that Goodson set last season with 10 games without allowing a goal.

Thanks in part to Goodson’s defense, the Wildcats are 20-3 heading into the postseason and the number one seed in the class 2 district 5 tournament.

