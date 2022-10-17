This week’s athlete of the week (10/17) is Bear Shore from Camdenton High School.

Shore is a senior quarterback on the Camdenton Lakers football team.

And in a big-time matchup, he stepped his game up to another level.

In the win against Lebanon, Shore rushed for four touchdowns and threw in a 46-yard touchdown pass as well.

Shore has the Lakers in position for their second perfect regular season over the past four years.

So far this season, Shore has more than 1,500 passing yards with a 19-2 touchdown interception ratio

And more than 500 rushing yards and 13 rushing scores. All of which lead the Lakers.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athletes of the week, Bear Shore from Camdenton High School.