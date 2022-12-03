This week’s athlete of the week (12/5) is Avery Givens from Glendale High School.

Givens is a junior guard on the Lady Falcons basketball team.

And she has helped Glendale get off to a 4-and-1 start this season.

Givens has averaged a double, double for most of those games.

She scored 16 points and had four steals in Glendale’s first win over Willard in seven years.

Then Givens scored 13 points in the Lady Falcons win over Mansfield that won the Blue Eye Invitational.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete as well as pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com.

Once more, congrats to this week’s athlete of the week, Avery Givens from Glendale high school