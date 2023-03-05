This week’s Athlete of the Week is Ashton Bell.

Bell is a sophomore on the Fair Grove High School girls basketball team.

As a starting guard, Bell helped the Eagles soar far and away above the competition.

The team averaged 62 points per game on their way to winning the Class 3 District 11 Championship. Defeating Strafford, 66-56.

It’s the first district championship for Fair Grove since 2013.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with a brief summary of the athlete, as well as, pictures or video to Dlucy@kolr10.com

Again, that’s Dlucy@kolr10.com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Ashton Bell.