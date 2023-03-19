This week’s Athlete of the Week is Allyssa Joyner.

Joyner is a junior on the West Plains girls basketball team.

As a sophomore, Joyner propelled the Lady Zizzers to the Class 5 state title, and this season, helped them capture their fourth straight district title while making it to the State Semifinals.

Even though west plains lost their semifinal contest, Joyner still scored a team-high 20 points, and pulled down 10 rebounds in their third place victory against Cape Girardeau.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Allyssa Joyner.