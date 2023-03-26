This week’s Athlete of the Week is Allyson Pendergraft.

Pendergraft is a junior on the Nixa girls soccer team.

Last year, as a sophomore, Pendergraft was the keeper on the junior varsity squad, but this season, with the departure of Madison Snelson, Pendergraft is the last line of defense for the Eagles varsity.

Last week, Pendergraft made countless saves to keep a clean sheet as the eagles were able to prevail 1-0 against Glendale in overtime. Securing their first victory of the young season.

Do you have an athlete of the week nomination? Send them in with pictures or video to dlucy@kolr10.Com. Again, that’s dlucy@kolr10.Com

Once again, congrats to our Athlete of the Week, Allyson Pendergraft.