Assistant coach Carr leads Drury to second straight win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were on the home hardwood at the O’Reilly Family Event Center Friday night.

The Panthers looking to build a winning streak against the St. Louis School of Pharmacy, an NAIA foe.

Assistant Chris Carr coaching his third straight game because Chris Foster is out with an undisclosed medical issue.

And the Panthers attacking inside from the get, go Obi Okafor with the slam dunk 2-nothing.

Then from the outside, Malek Davis with the catch and shoot three, 8-2 Panthers.

Davis had 16.

Clay Gayman with the jumper from the free throw line it’s a 15-2 start.

He led the Panthers with 20.

And how about Dillon Carlson with a triple, 21-7.

Drury was up by 25 at the half, but held on and won 99-93.