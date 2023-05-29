SPRINGFIELD–Combing through the archives, the Ash Grove baseball team has only been to the Final Four three times in school history, but none of those appearances culminated with a state championship. Monday night, the Pirates were one win away from making their second state final and keeping their undefeated season alive.

Sky Bacon Stadium, the site for the Class 2 State Semifinal between Maysville and the number one team in Class 2, Ash Grove.

You don’t get to 23-0 without solid pitching and defense, and Brock Mooneyham made his sure his defense didn’t break a sweat in the 1st. He retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts.

Offensively, Ash Grove averages 11 runs a game, and after scoring 3 in the bottom of the first, Cooper Burks adds to it with this liner in the gap to clear the bases. All three Pirates come in to score. Make it 6-0.

Next batter, Parker Crow, says eat this. His rbi single tacks on the seventh run of the 1st inning. So you know how this one ends up.

In the second, Pirates doing more damage. Jonathan Rollhaus lifts this ball to the left center gap. That plates two more runs.

Ash Grove would score a couple more before Maysville cried mercy after the 5th inning.

So Tuesday night, at 7pm, It’ll be Ash Grove and Salisbury for the Class 2 State Title.