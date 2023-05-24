ASH GROVE, Mo–The smaller high school baseball teams in Missouri started quarterfinal play Wednesday night around the Show-Me state.

In Class 2, Ash Grove is a perfect 22-0 this season.

The Pirates put that spotless record on the line against Iberia.

The Rangers came into the game with a 24-4 record.

Ash Grove would take the lead in the first, Bryce Davis grounds this up the middle, Parker Crow scores on the infield hit, 1-0 Pirates.

It was 1-1 in the second when Iberia’s Haiden Martin grounds to third, it’s bobbled out there, Hunter Piggott scores it’s 2-1 Rangers.

It’s 2-2 in the fourth when Ash Grove’s Cooper Burks grounds this to third, the throw home is dropped and Jon Rollhaus scores to make it 3-2 Ash Grove.

The Pirates get more in the fifth, two on for Rollhaus, he brings one home on a sac fly to right, another scores on an error.

And Ash Grove wins the quarterfinal 10-5.