OZARK, Mo–The Ash Grove Pirates hit the baseball diamond Tuesday night looking for their first ever state championship.

The Pirates went into the Class 2 title game with a perfect 24-0 record.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson has the story.

Chris Pinson/Ozarks First:”31 years ago the Ash Grove baseball team finished runner up in its only appearance in the Class 2 state championship. But tonight the Pirates not only won the program’s first state title. It also finished with an undefeated season.”

24-and-0 Ash Grove took the field at Sky Bacon Stadium needing to beat 24-1 Salisbury for the Class 2 state championship.

Top of the second, the Panthers threatening with a man at third, Pirates pitcher Bryce Davis escapes the jam with a called strike three.

One of five on the night for Davis.

Bottom of the frame, Ash Grove put the ball in play and let Salisbury make mistakes.

The throw to first is on target but the throw back to third to get Jonathan Rollhaus is not!

Rollhaus water slides in safely for the games first run.

Few batters later, Parker Crow grounds back up the middle, but Eli Jackson handcuffs his teammate at first.

Jackson would end up at second as Cooper Burks touches home to make it 2-0.

And before the inning ended, the Panthers would help the Pirates push one more across to leave the frame with a 3-0 lead

As Ash Grove would go on to run-rule Salisbury 13-3 to win the Class 2 state championship.

Berrah Brown/Ash Grove Coach:”I can’t put into words how important it is this community came out to support us like they did. This team, like I said is special. They got the whole team behind them.”

Bryce Davis/Ash Grove Pitcher:””We wanted to be remembered and we will be now. Having the making history. We had it on our bus and we did it.”

Pinson:”The Pirates 13-3 victory as the team’s 11th run rule victory of the season. A fitting way to end it and capture the programs first state championship. Reporting from Sky Bacon Stadium, Chris Pinson Ozarks first.”