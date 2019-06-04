A’s draft Bears Millas in 7th round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 2019 Major League Baseball draft continued Tuesday for rounds three through 10.

And Missouri State Bear Drew Millas finally heard his name be called by the Oakland A’s.

Baseball America had the catcher and designated hitter as the 167th best player available.

But Millas dropped to the 224th player chosen in this year’s draft.

Millas was a first team All-Valley player last year, hitting .275 with five homers and 25 RBI for Missouri State.

The Belleville East product is back home in Illinois just east of St. Louis.

He played basketball and football for the Lancers as well as baseball.

This is the first time in five years than no Missouri State Bears were drafted in the first five rounds.