SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals expect Jack Flaherty to make another rehab start here in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Flaherty is recovering from a sore right shoulder and is expected to throw between 65 and 70 pitches.

Meanwhile the Springfield Cardinals continued their series with the Arkansas Travelers.

Thursday night Jordan Walker belted two home runs in Springfield’s win.

Friday night he starts the scoring in the first, a drive to right, deep enough to score Mike Antico on the sac fly it’s 1-nothing.

But Arkansas answers in the second, Zach DaLoach smacks this to center, the ball bounces high off the fence for a stand up double.

Then Kaden Polcovich takes this deep to right center, over the fence, up on the berm, a two run shot, it’s 2-1 Travs.

Arkansas gets another in that second, Riley Unroe singles to right, Matt Scheffler scores it’s 3-one.

Then in the third DaLoach again, this time a drive to right, over the fence and gone, a two run homer, 5-one Travs.

And Arkansas goes onto whip the Cardinals 15-1.