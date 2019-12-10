Arkansas welcomes back Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–Arkansas introduced its new football coach Monday afternoon in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks introduced Sam Pittman as the Hogs boss, he returns to Arkansas after spending the last four seasons as Georgia’s offernsive line coach and associate head coach.

The 58-year old Pittman received a five year contract worth $3 million dollars a season.

Pittman spent three seasons at Arkansas from 2013 to 2015 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator and evidently liked it there.

“You guys were really good to me when I was here last time. You let me take my shoes off when I wanted to. Sometimes I’d take my socks off too. But you didn’t seem to mind. You were good to me. I’m going to go to work. But to say I’m proud to be the head coach at Arkansas is an understatement,” said Pittman.