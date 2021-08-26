Arkansas turns to Jefferson at QB

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–College football teams across the country are shifting from preseason camp work, to game preparation.

And that includes the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Coach Sam Pittman was happy with last weekend’s scrimmage and where the team is as it gets ready for game one.

That will be September fourth against Rice at Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas was 3-7 last season but ended the campaign on a four game losing streak.

Pittman has strengthened his defense and added talent on offense.

Redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson will be the starting quarterback.

The second year coach says he looked good in the scrimmage.

“I like KJ. It’s so hard, you know the whistle is so fast on him. He didn’t take a lot of snaps. He ran the offense well. I felt like he was accurate today. So I feel like he’s starting to feel like he’s the man back there. And our offense and our team is rallying around him. Yea I thought he had a good day,” said Pittman.