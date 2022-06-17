OMAHA, Ne–The College World Series is underway at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha.

And the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of the eight teams to advanced to the championship round of the NCAA tournament.

The Razorbacks worked out at Creighton’s field Friday afternoon.

Arkansas won’t open the College World Series until Saturday afternoon when it faces Stanford.

This is the Hogs 11th trip to the College World Series.

And it’s coach Dave Van Horn’s seventh trip to Omaha.

Arkansas has never won a title.

It’s been an up and down season for the Razorbacks.

But Arkansas caught fire in the SEC Tournament and haven’t stopped since winning road regionals at Oklahoma State and North Carolina.

Saturday, the Razorbacks will face a Cardinal team that beat them way back in February.

“When we played them in February they were better then us. They proved it on the field. They shut us out 5-nothing. It was about 35 degrees it was brutal. It was their second game of the day and it was our first. So they out played us. And they out toughed us. How are we a different team? We have a lot more games under our belt,” said Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn.

“I knew we were tough the whole year. But sometimes you have to wait for an opportunity to prove it. And I think the last two weeks have given us the opportunity to prove it. I’ve seen it here and there again. It’s really staying true these past two weeks, three weeks. The team has really come together and is playing a brand of baseball arkansas can be proud of,” said Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland.

“It’s one pitch at a time. We’re not looking past anything else. We’re just focused on the first game. And just go out there and do our thing,” said Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace.