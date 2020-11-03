Arkansas hopes to hand Vols fourth straight loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–The Arkansas Razorbacks will be at home Saturday when Tennessee comes to Fayetteville.

Both the Hogs and Vols are 2-3.

Arkansas will be trying to bounce back from Saturday night’s 42-31 loss to Texas A&M.

After scoring first, the Hogs watched the Aggies score three straight touchdowns and eighth ranked A&M rolled from there.

This week it’s Tennessee which will be trying to snap a three game losing streak.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman says the Vols are better then their recent record shows.

“This is a very good football team that looks like an SEC football team. Coach Pruitt and those guys have done an outstanding job getting them to this point. Earlier in the year they were on an 8-game win streak counting six from last year. Then they ran into Georgia and Alabama and Kentucky. Really Georgia and Alabama, those are elite, elite, elite teams,” said Pittman.