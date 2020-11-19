Arkansas faces Covid test before LSU test

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–Last week, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman missed the Razorbacks game at Florida because he had Covid-19.

Pittman was able to return to his team this week.

But Arkansas’ game with LSU is in danger of being postponed.

Reports say that at least one player and a couple of off-the-field staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

And an unknown number of players are quarantined because of contact tracing.

If enough Razorbacks test positive, Arkansas will host LSU Saturday afternoon.

At least that’s the plan.

“We have a test that we took today that gets back tomorrow. And I’m just going to tell you the truth. We’re running thin. And we want to play the game. But you have to have adequate numbers to play the game. And we are thin. So if we have a good test tomorrow, by golly we’re going to play the game. We want to play the game. We have not talked to our players one second about not playing the game,” said Pittman.