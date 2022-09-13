FAYETTEVILLE, Mo–Bobby Petrino’s return to Fayetteville is only five days away, and the excitement is building both here in Springfield, and down in Razorback country.

Both the Hogs and the Bears will come into Saturday night’s game unbeaten.

And both are ranked in the top ten of their respective divisions.

Arkansas has won both of its games convincingly, including last week’s SEC opener 44-30 over South Carolina.

It’s a homecoming for Petrino who coached the Razorbacks for four seasons a decade ago.

His last two seasons were 10 win campaigns.

Current Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows about Petrino’s legacy.

“Last time that Arkansas was relevant was when coach Petrino was here. We’re very grateful for his time here. And what he did for the program. You know we’ve used that in recruiting. And without him and his staff we wouldn’t have been able to do that. It’ll be exciting for him for sure to come back here. But they’ve got a good team,” said Pittman.