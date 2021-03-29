Arkansas can’t overcome another deficit, falls to Baylor

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman sits on the bench during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Baylor in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

For once, the comeback kids from Arkansas didn’t have an answer. Pulling off yet another double-digit rally wasn’t going to happen against top-seeded Baylor.

Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament run ended with an 81-72 loss to Baylor in the South Region final. The Razorbacks were overwhelmed by early pressure from the Bears, finding themselves facing another big deficit. After pulling within four midway through the second half, Arkansas went cold from the field, missing 12 straight shots and going more than eight minutes without a made basket.

Arkansas has not made a Final Four since 1995.